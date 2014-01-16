DakhaBrakha: globalFEST 2014

It's hard to know what to make of Ukrainian band DakhaBrakha when it first arrives on stage — but, oh, those tall, furry hats! But from the first moment the group starts performing, it's hard not to get caught up in the magic it weaves.

Founded by former underground theater performers, DakhaBrakha possesses an incredible stage presence that transcends its eclectic repertoire and instrumentation — which includes spacious vocals, accordion, bass drum, mouth harp and cello. The group mixes everything from punk-pop to traditional Ukrainian songs in cool yet beguiling textures, often with the close harmonies usually associated with Balkan music. But it's really the live shows that take DakhaBrakha beyond mere curiosity to utter brilliance.

SET LIST:

"Tataryn (Tatar)"

"Sho Z-Pod Duba (Under The Oak)"

"Oy Za Lisochkom (Over The Forest)"

"Vesna (Spring)"

"Gvove (Especially For You)"

"Yagudky"

"Dibrova (Berries)"

"Yanky"

CREDITS:

Producers: Mito Habe-Evans, Anastasia Tsioulcas; Videographers: Olivia Merrion, A.J. Wilhelm; Editor: Gabriella Garcia-Pardo; Audio Engineer: Kevin Wait; Event Coordinator: Saidah Blount; Special Thanks: globalFEST, Webster Hall; Executive Producers: Anya Grundmann.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.