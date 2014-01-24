Unknown Mortal Orchestra On World Cafe

Unknown Mortal Orchestra is the work of Ruban Nielson, a New Zealand-bred musician who moved to Portland, Ore., six years ago. While there, he started working with samples in his bedroom that would later become the first Unknown Mortal Orchestra album in 2011. He released another in 2013, called II, as well as an EP.

Nielson tours with a band, but on this episode of World Cafe, we'll discuss the music he mostly makes alone. He also talks about his passion for electronics, building his own pedals and modifying equipment at home — and, of course, he performs live versions of songs from his new album.

