Folding Your Pizza Inside-Out And Other Revolutionary Pro Tips

Sunday is a big day for Super Bowl watching and for pizza eating. And of course there's not just one way to eat a slice. Dan Pashman of Sporkful.com has been exploring the many approaches to pizza consumption and has advice for both traditional and adventurous eaters.

Pashman says there are three basic approaches. The first is the simplest: Take the slice, transport it to your mouth, bite. The second is the fold — lengthwise, with the crust out. And finally, there's the contentious fork-and-knife method. While New York's new mayor faced a lot of heat when he practiced this last month, Pashman says it is legitimate, especially when dealing with pizza that's too hot.

But after extensive research, Pashman also proposes three bold new strategies:

1. The "Travolta"

/ Cooking Channel/Dan Pashman /

Based on the opening credits of Saturday Night Fever, this calls for the pizza eater to lay two slices on top of each other and eat them together. Upside: You may look as cool as John Travolta in the movie. Downside: The pizza experience does not last as long. Plus, the bottom slice may moisten and reduce the crisp of the top slice.

2. The "Crust In The Middle"

/ Cooking Channel/Dan Pashman /

If you are faced with a mediocre crust, it doesn't have to go to waste. Remove the crust and lay it on the slice vertically from the top to the bottom. Then fold the pizza around the crust. Pashman says this creates a symbiotic relationship. The pizza imbues the crust with flavorful cheese and sauce, while the crust returns the favor by adding texture to every bite.

3. The "Inside-Out Fold"

This one is genius, revolutionary or insane, depending on your perspective. You take the slice and fold it inside-out. This puts the cheese and the sauce on the outside so they can go directly against your tongue and provide immediate flavor. Of course with toppings, this method could get messy. But Pashman says truly great pizza doesn't need toppings. (Cue the comments.)

Check out the video below to see Pashman take these methods to New York pizza legends Patsy and Carol Grimaldi:

