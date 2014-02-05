Metropolis: 2/1/14

This week's two-hour mix includes a new song from rising dance vocalist Banks, a Maps remix of Moby's "Almost Home," the Mary J. Blige edition of Disclosure's "F for You" (of course) and much, much more.

Playlist

Moby, "Almost Home (Maps Remix)"

Banks, "Brain"

Andy Cato, "Rainfalls (Toulouse)"

Lancelot, "Givin It Up (MK Remix)"

Hostage, "Taxixi"

Green Velvet, "Bigger Than Prince (Hot Since 82 Remix)"

Disclosure, "F For You (feat. Mary J. Blige)"

Simian Mobile Disco, "Smalahove"

Flume, "Sleepless (feat. Twin Shadow & Jezzabell Doran)"

Mat Zo, "Only For You"

Tensnake, "Love Sublime (feat. Flora & Nile Rodgers) (Le Youth Remix)"

Mr. Little Jeans, "Good Mistake"

Cymbals, "The Natural World"

Future Islands, "Seasons (Waiting On You)"

Supreme Cuts, "Brown Flowers"

Blood Orange, "Chamakay"

Les Sins, "Grind"

Todd Terje, "Spiral"

Chromeo, "Come Alive (feat. Toro Y Moi)"

Munk, "The Beat feat. Mona Lazette (Kolombo Remix)"

Henry Fong, "Stand Up (Destructo Remix)"

Kolombo, "Whatever You Like"

Shadow Child, "Friday (feat. Takura)"

Chris Malinchak, "So Good To Me"

Kraak & Smaak, "Don't Let People (Moods Remix)"

Blamma Blamma, "Zsa Zsa feat. Kristina Train (Andy Cato Remix)"

