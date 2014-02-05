© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Metropolis: 2/1/14

Published February 5, 2014 at 12:44 PM CST
Banks' "Brain" appears on this episode of <em>Metropolis</em>.
This week's two-hour mix includes a new song from rising dance vocalist Banks, a Maps remix of Moby's "Almost Home," the Mary J. Blige edition of Disclosure's "F for You" (of course) and much, much more.

Playlist

  • Moby, "Almost Home (Maps Remix)"

  • Banks, "Brain"

  • Andy Cato, "Rainfalls (Toulouse)"

  • Lancelot, "Givin It Up (MK Remix)"

  • Hostage, "Taxixi"

  • Green Velvet, "Bigger Than Prince (Hot Since 82 Remix)"

  • Disclosure, "F For You (feat. Mary J. Blige)"

  • Simian Mobile Disco, "Smalahove"

  • Flume, "Sleepless (feat. Twin Shadow & Jezzabell Doran)"

  • Mat Zo, "Only For You"

  • Tensnake, "Love Sublime (feat. Flora & Nile Rodgers) (Le Youth Remix)"

  • Mr. Little Jeans, "Good Mistake"

  • Cymbals, "The Natural World"

  • Future Islands, "Seasons (Waiting On You)"

  • Supreme Cuts, "Brown Flowers"

  • Blood Orange, "Chamakay"

  • Les Sins, "Grind"

  • Todd Terje, "Spiral"

  • Chromeo, "Come Alive (feat. Toro Y Moi)"

  • Munk, "The Beat feat. Mona Lazette (Kolombo Remix)"

  • Henry Fong, "Stand Up (Destructo Remix)"

  • Kolombo, "Whatever You Like"

  • Shadow Child, "Friday (feat. Takura)"

  • Chris Malinchak, "So Good To Me"

  • Kraak & Smaak, "Don't Let People (Moods Remix)"

  • Blamma Blamma, "Zsa Zsa feat. Kristina Train (Andy Cato Remix)"

