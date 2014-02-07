© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
John Butler Trio On World Cafe

XPN
Published February 7, 2014 at 12:00 PM CST
John Butler Trio.
Don't call the John Butler Trio a "jam band." As Butler himself says on this episode of World Cafe, the jams are part of the songs, not a springboard to more improvising. Butler, who was born in the U.S. but has lived in Australia since he was 11, discusses his love for the land he now calls home, songwriting and much more.

And, of course, Butler and his band — who've been together since 1998 — perform songs from a new album called Flesh and Blood.

Arts & Culture