Classical Couples: Sweethearts Sharing The Stage

Cupid's arrow has often inspired love between classical musicians. There's J.S. Bach and his second wife, Anna Magdalena, the soprano for whom he created the Anna Magdalena Notebook. There's Rossini, who wrote operas for his wife, powerful Spanish diva Isabella Colbran. Pianists and composers Robert and Clara Schumann made concert tours together. Gustav Mahler published his wife Alma's songs. And Daniel Barenboim and Jacqueline DuPré's partnership in the 1960s can be heard in numerous recordings, including Elgar's Cello Concerto.

Happily, the arrows are still flying and the roster of musical matchups keeps growing. For this Valentine's Day, we offer a few contemporary couples making beautiful music.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.