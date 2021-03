Alto saxophone phenom Grace Kelly has recorded with icons Lee Konitz and Phil Woods and is a seasoned road warrior with tour dates around the world. And she's till in her early 20s. She recently added vocalist to her resume. On this Piano Jazz recorded in 2008, Kelly performs tunes by Thelonious Monk, Duke Ellington, Oscar Hammerstein & Jerome Kern, and more.

Originally recorded April 17, 2008.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.