Super-Secure, Temporary Texts Draw Interest Of Business Crowd

By NPR Staff
Published February 15, 2014 at 3:00 PM CST

The online magazine Ozy covers people, places and trends on the horizon. Co-founder Carlos Watson joins All Things Consideredregularly to tell us about the site's latest feature stories.

This week, Watson talks with host Arun Rath about a new texting service that promises tight security. While Snapchat has become a popular way to text photos that disappear after a number of seconds, recent hacks have raised questions about its security. A service called Privatext provides an alternative that has gained interest among some professionals.

They also discuss a shift in corporate structure that encourages big companies to look out for employees and customers as much as they do for shareholders.

1 of 1  — Close up of businessman using cell phone
/ Image Source

