The Missouri-based band Ha Ha Tonka's unusual name pays tribute to the Ozark region — it's the name of a state park. The four-piece visited our World Cafe studios to play music from its latest album, Lessons. During our chat, singer and songwriter Brian Roberts explained some of the many things that trigger his creativity, including this Fresh Air interview with Maurice Sendak.

