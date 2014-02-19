KEXP Presents: Minor Alps

Hearing their performance on , you'd think that super-duo Minor Alps had played for audiences together many times, but this effortless, stripped-down set of lyrically poignant songs was their first live performance — ever. Of course, each member is a veteran of the stage: Matthew Caws has fronted alt-rock band Nada Surf since the 1990′s, and Juliana Hatfield began her musical career in the Blake Babies in 1986, eventually moving into a successful solo career.

Watch Caws and Hatfield perform "Far From The Roses" — and for more, you can watch Minor Alps' entire session on KEXP's YouTube channel.

Copyright 2021 KEXP. To see more, visit .