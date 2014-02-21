Hurray For The Riff Raff On World Cafe

Even before our Sense of Place visit to New Orleans, we had been hearing about the band Hurray for the Riff Raff, led by Alynda Lee Segara. The band rose from the streets of the French Quarter, where Alynda really learned how to be a musician. She is originally from the Bronx and left home to ride the rails all over the country before landing in New Orleans. Now, Hurray for the Riff Raff has just released their debut album for ATO Records called Small Town Heroes, and Alynda has developed into a great songwriter.

So, who are the riff raff? According to Alynda, "The more we play and the more we tour, the riff raff is turning into anybody who feels a little bit like an outsider or an underdog."

