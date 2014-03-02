ABBA's 1970s Costumes Decidedly Worth The Tax Break

JACKI LYDEN, HOST:

And now back in time to the era of ABBA. We're talking, of course, about the four gifted Swedes who took the '70s by the scruff of the neck with their hip-wagging brand of Euro pop. And almost as wonderful as ABBA's music were the band's outfits. Dungarees, hot pants, jumpsuits, platform boots, sequins and all of it worn with a dose of glamour. But it turns out that their sartorial choices weren't just about style. A new, official band biography reveals that ABBA actually got a tax benefit for donning outrageous outfits. Swedish tax laws allowed the cost of their costumes to be deducted against tax, but only if they were wild enough that they could not be worn for everyday use. So, yeah, of course they were in it for the music, but also the Krona.

