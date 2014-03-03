Metropolis: 3/1/14

• Tycho, "See" (Ghostly International)

• Rufus Du Sol, "Modest Life" (Sweat It Out!)

• Sleight Of Hands, "Sometimes" (Smoke N'Mirrors)

• Shur-I-Kan, "Won't Love, Can't Love" (Lazy Days Recordings)

• Sleight Of Hands, "Seal The Deal" (Smoke N'Mirrors)

• Sharam Jey, Night Talk, "The Future" (Bunny Tiger)

• Tensnake, "Pressure" (Astralwerks)

• Chromeo, "Jealous (I Ain't With It)" (Big Beat / Atlantic)

• Tourist, "I Cant Keep Up" (Method)

• Kiesza, "Hideaway" (Lokal Legend)

• Jonas Rathsman, "Hope I'm Wrong" (French Express)

• Duke Dumont, "I Got U (Ft. Jax Jones) (High Contrast Mix)" (Blase Boys Club)

• Nasty Habits, "Shadow Boxing (Original)" (Thirtyone)

• Nasty Habits, "Shadow Boxing (Om Unit Remix)" (Thirtyone)

• Little Dragon, "Klapp Klapp" (Loma Vista/Republic)

• Phantogram, "Nothing But Trouble" (Barsuk / Republic)

• De Lux, "Moments" (Innovative Leisure)

• Blamma Blamma, "Zsa Zsa Feat Kristina Train (Andy Cato Remix)" (Eskimo)

• Andy Cato, "Sunrise Saint Agnes" (Apollo Records)

• Kelis, "Jerk Ribs (Mount Kimbie Remix)" (Ninja Tune)

• Todd Terje, "Delorean Dynamite" (Olsen)

• Chris Malinchak, "If U Got It" (Ultra)

• Shur-I-Kan, "Blue Giraffe" (Lazy Days Recordings)

• Shur-I-Kan, "Away" (Lazy Days Recordings)

• Kraak And Smaak, "Love Inflation (NSFW Mix)" (Jalapeno)

• Kraak & Smaak, "Just Wanna Be Loved (Feat Joi Cardwell)" (Jalapeno)

• Hot Natured, "Take You There" (Big Beat/FFRR)

• Daft Punk, "Around The World" (Virgin)

