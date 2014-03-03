Metropolis: 3/1/14
• Tycho, "See" (Ghostly International)
• Rufus Du Sol, "Modest Life" (Sweat It Out!)
• Sleight Of Hands, "Sometimes" (Smoke N'Mirrors)
• Shur-I-Kan, "Won't Love, Can't Love" (Lazy Days Recordings)
• Sleight Of Hands, "Seal The Deal" (Smoke N'Mirrors)
• Sharam Jey, Night Talk, "The Future" (Bunny Tiger)
• Tensnake, "Pressure" (Astralwerks)
• Chromeo, "Jealous (I Ain't With It)" (Big Beat / Atlantic)
• Tourist, "I Cant Keep Up" (Method)
• Kiesza, "Hideaway" (Lokal Legend)
• Jonas Rathsman, "Hope I'm Wrong" (French Express)
• Duke Dumont, "I Got U (Ft. Jax Jones) (High Contrast Mix)" (Blase Boys Club)
• Nasty Habits, "Shadow Boxing (Original)" (Thirtyone)
• Nasty Habits, "Shadow Boxing (Om Unit Remix)" (Thirtyone)
• Little Dragon, "Klapp Klapp" (Loma Vista/Republic)
• Phantogram, "Nothing But Trouble" (Barsuk / Republic)
• De Lux, "Moments" (Innovative Leisure)
• Blamma Blamma, "Zsa Zsa Feat Kristina Train (Andy Cato Remix)" (Eskimo)
• Andy Cato, "Sunrise Saint Agnes" (Apollo Records)
• Kelis, "Jerk Ribs (Mount Kimbie Remix)" (Ninja Tune)
• Todd Terje, "Delorean Dynamite" (Olsen)
• Chris Malinchak, "If U Got It" (Ultra)
• Shur-I-Kan, "Blue Giraffe" (Lazy Days Recordings)
• Shur-I-Kan, "Away" (Lazy Days Recordings)
• Kraak And Smaak, "Love Inflation (NSFW Mix)" (Jalapeno)
• Kraak & Smaak, "Just Wanna Be Loved (Feat Joi Cardwell)" (Jalapeno)
• Hot Natured, "Take You There" (Big Beat/FFRR)
• Daft Punk, "Around The World" (Virgin)
Copyright 2021 KCRW. To see more, visit KCRW.