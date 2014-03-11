KEXP Presents: Marissa Nadler

Seattle embraced Boston-based artist Marissa Nadler as our own for her latest release, July, out now on Sacred Bones. Recorded in KEXP's backyard at with producer Randall Dunn (Earth, Sunn O)))), the album also features local luminaries Eyvind Kang, Steve Moore, Jay Kardong, and the guitar wizardry of Phil Wandscher, also known for his work with Jesse Sykes & the Sweet Hereafter. For this stripped-down, intimate in-studio session, Nadler and Wandscher were joined by singer and violist Nina Violet, and together they brought the otherworldly beauty and warmth of July back to Seattle on a chilly February afternoon.

Watch Marissa Nadler's entire session on KEXP's YouTube channel.

