To find out the best new bands in Austin for our Sense of Place visit we went to the source at KUTX Radio, program director Matt Reilly. We asked him to pick five, knowing it wasn't an easy task. Matt was careful to represent the many styles of music in Austin's always churning music scene. Today we will hear from Max Frost, Emily Wolfe, Latasha Lee and The BlackTies, Abram Shook, and The Digital Wild.

