© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

The Travelin' McCourys Featuring Keller Williams On Mountain Stage

Published March 12, 2014 at 8:00 AM CDT
1 of 4  — Bluegrass legend Del McCoury (in gray suit) made a special appearance for the song "Bumper Sticker."
Bluegrass legend Del McCoury (in gray suit) made a special appearance for the song "Bumper Sticker."
2 of 4  — By collaborating with experimental guitarist Keller Williams, the Travelin' McCourys continue their tradition of combining bluegrass with modern sounds.
By collaborating with experimental guitarist Keller Williams, the Travelin' McCourys continue their tradition of combining bluegrass with modern sounds.
3 of 4  — The Travelin' McCourys and Keller Williams rely heavily on bluegrass instrumentation, even as they cover pop songs like Jessie J's hit "Price Tag."
The Travelin' McCourys and Keller Williams rely heavily on bluegrass instrumentation, even as they cover pop songs like Jessie J's hit "Price Tag."
4 of 4  — Keller Williams is known for his experimental acoustic sound.
Keller Williams is known for his experimental acoustic sound.

Keller Williams and the Travelin' McCourys appear on Mountain Stage, recorded live in Charleston, W.Va.

Comprised of four-fifths of The Del McCoury Band, The Travelin' McCourys are known for their penchant for keeping one foot in traditional bluegrass as they extend the other into more modern sounds. Their latest collaboration with experimental guitarist-singer Keller Williams is a prime example: The band relies heavily on bluegrass instrumentation, while stretching out into humorously self-aware numbers like "Mullet Cut" and "Bumper Sticker." The latter features an appearance from bluegrass legend Del McCoury, a Mountain Stage veteran.

The highlight of the set comes with the unexpectedly lovely cover of Jessie J's hit "Price Tag," which subtly recalls the song's reggae and funk influences. Bandleader Ronnie McCoury plays mandolin along with Jason Carter on fiddle, Alan Bartram on bass and Rob McCoury on banjo.

Set List

  • "I Am Elvis"

  • "Price Tag"

  • "Messed Up Just Right"

  • "Mullet Cut"

  • "Bumper Sticker"

    • Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Arts & Culture