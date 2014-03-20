© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

KCRW Presents: James Vincent McMorrow

KCRW | By Jason Bentley, KCRW Music Director
Published March 20, 2014 at 9:18 AM CDT

On a day when Americans and others celebrate Irish heritage, KCRW welcomed falsetto-voiced Irishman James Vincent McMorrow to the studio. Post Tropical is his new album, and you can immediately feel the influence of soul records written by the likes of Donny Hathaway and D'Angelo — although as McMorrow told us, it was actually recorded on a pecan farm in South Texas. Hear the results in this song, "Cavalier."

Jason Bentley, KCRW Music Director