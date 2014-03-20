KCRW Presents: James Vincent McMorrow

On a day when Americans and others celebrate Irish heritage, KCRW welcomed falsetto-voiced Irishman James Vincent McMorrow to the studio. Post Tropical is his new album, and you can immediately feel the influence of soul records written by the likes of Donny Hathaway and D'Angelo — although as McMorrow told us, it was actually recorded on a pecan farm in South Texas. Hear the results in this song, "Cavalier."

