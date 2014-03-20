Lake Street Dive On World Cafe

The history of the buzzed-about Boston band Lake Street Dive dates back before its show-stopping appearance in Another Day, Another Time, the Showtime documentary celebrating the making of Inside Llewyn Davis. It goes back even farther than the band's one-camera street-corner video version of "I Want You Back," which has more than a million views on YouTube.

The band formed in 2004 while its members were attending the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston, and they released three albums prior to the new one, Bad Self Portraits. On this episode, World Cafe's Michaela Majoun talks with Lake Street Dive and showcases characteristically energetic performances from lead singer Rachael Price and company.

