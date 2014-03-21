'Divergent': A Film About A Risk Taker That Plays It Safe

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Now, Shailene Woodley's character in the movie "Divergent" is part of a huge trend in books and films these days: a young risk taker who's unafraid to break the rules. From Harry Potter to "Twilight's" Bella Swan to Katniss Everdeen in "The Hunger Games." Film critic Kenneth Turan says even though "Divergent" is about a risk taker, the film takes no risks at all.

KENNETH TURAN, BYLINE: "Divergent" is set in the future, a century after a catastrophic war has turned cities into shadows of themselves. In an attempt to prevent future conflict, society has divided itself into five factions, each focusing on a particular personality trait. As one of society's leaders, played by Kate Winslet, explains, it's all for the best.

TURAN: For 16-year-old Tris, convincingly acted by Shailene Woodley, the system is a nightmare. She doesn't know where she belongs and the test that's supposed to help doesn't work on her.

TURAN: Attempting to hide from her fate, Tris joins the tough guy faction called Dauntless. There she meets the enigmatic For, well played by actor Theo James, and it's only a matter of time before romantic sparks complicate Tris' quest to figure out who she is. "Divergent" is a perfectly acceptable, play-it-safe version of the first book in the hugely popular trilogy written by Veronica Roth, books that are hard-wired to classic adolescent anxieties. Start with the story of a girl who gradually discovers that only the best people don't fit in. Mix in the twists and turns of a is-that-cute-guy-really-looking-at-me high school romance. When you set it all against the backdrop of a world in peril, you've really hit the popular culture jackpot. No wonder the filmmakers decided that playing it safe was the only way to go.

