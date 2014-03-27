© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
It's Good To Gather Moss: A Young Artist On Missing 'Home'

By NPR Staff
Published March 27, 2014 at 3:00 PM CDT
Dan Croll's debut album is <em>Sweet Disarray</em>.

British singer-songwriter Dan Croll was barely out of his performing arts college when he won a national songwriting award and a sit-down meeting with none other than Paul McCartney. The 23-year-old goes on the road this month, playing songs from his debut album, Sweet Disarray — but before taking off, he sat down with NPR's Audie Cornish to talk about one song that means a lot to him. It's called "Home," and he says it was inspired by his days as a broke student, coming home after an ill-advised and ill-prepared-for winter weekend getaway to Berlin. Hear their conversation at the audio link.

