Holly Williams On Mountain Stage
Singer-songwriter Holly Williams makes her first appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va. Williams' lineage is as close to royalty as country music can get — her grandfather is Hank Williams, and her father is Hank Williams Jr. — but her voice as a songwriter and singer is uniquely her own.
Holly Williams opens the set with one of the strongest tracks from her new album, The Highway, which begins with the line, "Why are you drinkin' like the night is young?" Williams released her first EP in 2003 after touring Europe with Ron Sexsmith. Dates followed with Keith Urban and Kasey Chambers, but Williams was forced to take a three-year break from performing following a near-fatal 2006 car accident. The Highway was recorded with Civil Wars producer Charlie Peacock, and features contributions from Jakob Dylan, Jackson Browne and Gwyneth Paltrow. For her Mountain Stage set, Williams plays guitar and piano, and is backed by guitarist Anderson East.
Set List
