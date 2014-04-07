World Cafe Next: Horse Thief

Fear in Bliss. That's the name of the debut album from the psychedelic folk-rock band Horse Thief. Originally from Denton, Texas, the band moved to Oklahoma City to attend the Academy of Contemporary Music at the University of Central Oklahoma. The academic woodshedding was extremely fruitful, and Horse Thief caught the attention of The Flaming Lips' management and a high-profile independent label.

Horse Thief's debut comes out next week. Make sure you download the World Cafe: Next podcast with two songs from the album.

