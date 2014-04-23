© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Nellie McKay On Mountain Stage

Published April 23, 2014 at 3:58 PM CDT
1 of 5  — Nellie McKay has visited Mountain Stage seven times, and no two performances have been the same.
2 of 5  — She's backed by the Mountain Stage house band for this appearance.
3 of 5  — Today, she plays the vibraphone for almost her entire set.
4 of 5  — Her style is eccentric; she can channel cabaret crooners as easily as classic singer-songwriters.
5 of 5  — The songs on today's set are from an as-yet-unreleased project.
Nellie McKay appears on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va.

McKay has appeared on the show seven times since first visiting in 2004, and it's no exaggeration to say that no two performances have been similar. At times, she evokes cabaret crooners, but she can also channel eccentric singer-songwriters and Doris Day. McKay's latest performance finds her playing a vibraphone for nearly her entire set — perhaps a Mountain Stage first.

Here, she plays songs from an upcoming project that remains unreleased. As she often does when she visits, McKay is backed for the entirety of her set by the nimble Mountain Stage house band, led by guitarist Ron Sowell and featuring the backing vocals of Julie Adams.

Set List

  • "Absolutely Everywhere"

  • "Baby Watch Your Back"

  • "Alabama Song"

  • "Heartaches By The Number"

  • "Oh Worthless Mother"

  • "Are You Alright/Licorice Rap"

