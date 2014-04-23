Nellie McKay On Mountain Stage
Nellie McKay appears on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va.
McKay has appeared on the show seven times since first visiting in 2004, and it's no exaggeration to say that no two performances have been similar. At times, she evokes cabaret crooners, but she can also channel eccentric singer-songwriters and Doris Day. McKay's latest performance finds her playing a vibraphone for nearly her entire set — perhaps a Mountain Stage first.
Here, she plays songs from an upcoming project that remains unreleased. As she often does when she visits, McKay is backed for the entirety of her set by the nimble Mountain Stage house band, led by guitarist Ron Sowell and featuring the backing vocals of Julie Adams.
Set List
