Arts & Culture

Drive-By Truckers On World Cafe

XPN
Published April 24, 2014 at 3:13 PM CDT
Drive-By Truckers.
Drive-By Truckers' new album, English Oceans, features a new set of songs from principal writers Patterson Hood and Mike Cooley. The band has roots in the Muscle Shoals area of Alabama, where Hood's father David was a member of the legendary studio band. Drive-By Truckers' members are now based in Athens, Ga.

At one time, there was a third writing and guitar-playing member of the band, Jason Isbell, who left for what has become a successful solo career. The new album represents a return to writing for Cooley, who had suffered an extended period of writer's block.

Arts & Culture