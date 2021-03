After a 23-year gap in between album releases, Pixies recently returned with a batch of new songs called Indie Cindy; it nicely complements the classics which made the band an icon of alternative rock for decades. During a recent visit to KCRW during Coachella, the group scattered in new songs like "Greens & Blues" between its older material, all without a planned set list.

