Arts & Culture

Watch Bang On A Can Occupy 'Arthur'

By Anastasia Tsioulcas
Published May 9, 2014 at 9:17 AM CDT

We've all seen the likes of Yo-Yo Ma, the Kronos Quartet and a Philip Glass score take star turns on Sesame Street. Now another beloved PBS kids' show has put art music front and center. The animated Arthurhas downtown music doyens the Bang on a Can All-Stars visit Elwood City for a concert. It's part of the show's Arts Week, which begins Monday.

It's a pretty great setup. Muffy is experiencing the classic anxiety of feeling guiltily responsible for bringing her friend to a concert of weird, experimental music. But! It turns out Francine lovesit. And as it also turns out, composer and Bang co-founder Julia Wolfe loves Elwood City right back: "It's so uniquely ... average." (Bonus points to the show for trying to capture guitarist Mark Stewart's hair. And breaking news update! Thanks to a current All-Star, we've learned that the other BoaC character was voiced by one of the group's former members, clarinetist and composer Evan Ziporyn.)

