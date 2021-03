Time to embrace the Philadelphia band Pattern is Movement as our World Cafe: Next artist this week. Over the course of five albums, the band has evolved into a two-piece with Andrew Thibodeaux and Chris Ward. There are beautiful, almost baroque aspects of this largely electronic and percussive music on the duo's new self-titled album. We encourage you to download our World Cafe: Next podcast with a couple of songs.

