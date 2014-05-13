Bob Dylan Covers A Classic Tune

A new Bob Dylan recording popped up on his site just now. You have to go there to hear it — it's a version of the classic 1945 song, "Full Moon and Empty Arms." The tune is written by Buddy Kaye — known for writing hits for Sinatra, Ella and Elvis — and Ted Mossman, and based on Sergei Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 2.

All this hints at a new record, perhaps a covers record of classic tunes. Dylan has done this in the past: In 1992 and 1993, he put out two collections of great folks songs of the past, Good As I've Been ToYouand the darker World Gone Wrong.

When I know more I'll pass it along.

