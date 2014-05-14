Hamilton Leithauser, Live In Concert

The Walkmen's members have scattered to the four winds, taking an indefinite hiatus while they pursue an assortment of solo projects. Singer Hamilton Leithauser is on tour for his own debut album, the moody and affecting Black Hours. For this performance at Joe's Pub in New York City, recorded live on April 16, he's joined by a string quartet and a horn section, along with Paul Maroon (The Walkmen) on guitar and piano, Morgan Henderson (Fleet Foxes) on bass, Hugh McIntosh on drums and Nick Stumpf (French Kicks) on marimba. Hamilton's wife, Anna Stumpf, provides backup vocals.

Hear Carrie Brownstein interview Leithauser for The Talkhouse.

Set List

"5 A.M."

"I Retired"

"I'll Never Love Again"

"Self Pity"

"The Smallest Splinter"

"I Don't Need Anyone"

"Bless Your Heart"

"In Our Time (I'll Always Love You)"

Credits

Audio Engineer: Al Carlson for NPR Music; Photography: Ebru Yildiz for NPR Music

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.