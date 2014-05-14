Logan Brill On Mountain Stage

Logan Brill makes her first appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va.

Though she's only 22, Brill is already considered a veteran on Knoxville's music scene. Now living in Nashville, Brill recently earned an upcoming spot on tour with Americana legend Steve Earle, having already played with a wide range of revered musicians — including Sara Evans, Jerry Douglas, Pam Tillis, The Hackensaw Boys and Carbon Leaf.

Brill's debut, Walking Wires, has been embraced for its gritty, emotional narratives, and was listed as one of the Top 10 Country Albums of 2013 by That Nashville Sound. She's joined here by Brian Donning on guitar, along with the Mountain Stage house band.

Set List

"Scars"

"The Bees"

"Ne'er Do Wells"

"Month Of Bad Habits"

