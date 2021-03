Pianist Joe Bushkin got his start in Bunny Berigan's band in 1935 and went on to work with Eddie Condon, Louis Armstrong, Benny Goodman and Bing Crosby. On this episode of Piano Jazz, Bushkin performs his original "Oh, Look at Me Now" and duets with host Marian McPartland for George Gershwin's "They Can't Take That Away From Me."

Originally broadcast in 1998.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.