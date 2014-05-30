Phil Collins Performed 'In The Air Tonight' With Son's Middle School Band

The video begins with Collins thanking the school and band and just about everyone for their hospitality. Skip ahead about 2:20 if you just want the music. But it's pretty awesome. The band has a smoke machine and light show! And kudos to the young drummer for braving the kit for "In The Air Tonight's" iconic fill, with the guy who wrote it standing right in front of him.

This was Collins' first live performance since announcing his retirement in 2011. He also does a version of "Land Of Confusion," from the 1986 Genesis album Invisible Touch.

