Amy Ray On Mountain Stage

Amy Ray appears on Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of West Virginia Wesleyan College. As one-half of the beloved folk-rock duo Indigo Girls, Ray first appeared on the show in 1991.

Ray's solo albums have a history of showcasing the genres that have influenced her as a musician. Stag, from 2001, honored her love of Southern rock and punk. Her latest album, Goodnight Tender, journeys even farther away from her previous work, capturing her love of country, Americana and rock. Her set features a song called "Duane Allman," a tribute to the legendary guitarist.

Set List

"Hunter's Prayer"

"The Gig That Matters"

"More Pills"

"Oyster And Pearls"

"Duane Allman"

"Anyhow"

