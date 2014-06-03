WAMU's Bandwidth Presents: Frankie Cosmos

New York's Greta Kline has been cranking out lo-fi releases over the last few years under a number of different aliases. This spring, she released her debut full-length, Zentropy, as Frankie Cosmos — her first recording with a band.

Kline specializes in honest, personal pop tunes, with deliberate and clever lyrics that bring to mind Calvin Johnson's K Records sound. During her East Coast tour in April, Kline and the band stopped at Bandwidth's Wilderness Bureau studio in Washington, D.C., to play some of those songs and help us throw an unbirthday party.

"On the Lips" is from Frankie Cosmos' 2013 EP, im sorry im hi lets go.

Copyright 2021 WAMU's Bandwidth. To see more, visit .