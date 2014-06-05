© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

KCRW Presents: Chet Faker

KCRW | By Jason Bentley, KCRW Music Director
Published June 5, 2014 at 8:03 AM CDT

Nick Murphy, a.k.a. Chet Faker, is a self-described Twitter addict whose career took off after his cover of Blackstreet's mega-smash "No Diggity" hit the airwaves. Now, with the release of his first full-length album, Built on Glass — and a slew of tour dates and festivals before him — Murphy is proving himself both prolific and versatile. Songs like "1998" highlight his talent as both a singer and producer.

Watch the rest of Chet Faker's Morning Becomes Eclectic set on KCRW.com.

Copyright 2021 KCRW. To see more, visit .

Arts & Culture
Jason Bentley, KCRW Music Director