No One Judges The Ride At Americade

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

Now a different kind of riding event - motorcycle rally - the Americade Festival in Lake George, New York, which draws thousands of bikers each year. North Country Public Radio's Zach Hirsch went to check it out - Got to know some of the riders.

(SOUNDBITE OF AMERICADE MOTORCYCLE RALLY)

DAVID SPRY: My name is David Spry. My biker name is triple X.

ZACH HIRSCH, BYLINE: How did you get that name?

SPRY: My size. I'm out of Charlotte, North Carolina. I rode up to Lake George - it was an 850 mile trip. To be a real biker, you proud that you road 800, 900, 1,000, 1,100 hundred miles or whatever. That's a biker's personal thing. Can't nobody take that away from you. And, you know, every time you get on a bike you're an inch within your life. You know what I'm saying? But it's the risk we take. You know what I'm saying?

HIRSCH: Why is it worth it to take that risk?

SPRY: Because you feel free on the bike.

(SOUNDBITE OF AMERICADE MOTORCYCLE RALLY)

PATCH MCGUILLICUTTY: All right, folks. Gather up and gather around. It's Show time, right here at the Wall of Death. I’m going to race, ride, slip, slide, dip, dive hyped up, high-powered motorcycles, all on the side of that 15-foot-high wooden barrel wall.

(APPLAUSE)

CARROLL ABATE: They really do this rally nice. My name is Carroll Abate, and I'm from Chesterfield, Virginia.

JOE ABATE: And I'm Joe Abate from Chesterfield, Virginia.

C. ABATE: We ride on a Gold Wing and it's a very comfortable bike.

J. ABATE: Some people call it a couch - shows you how comfortable it is. We, in the Gold Wing, like to stop at Dairy Queen and people that ride Harleys like to stop at bars. And that - of course that's generalizing. But, you know, that's the difference. (Laughter).

PEG MARTIN: When you come to Americade, you're just a rider. And no one looks up or down at you for what you ride. My name is Peg Martin. I'm from Massachusetts so it's about a four hour ride from here. It's not that far.

I ride a 2008 Softail Deluxe that's pink and white, and it's a breast cancer theme bike. Sometimes I get the little mocking kind of look and then when they get closer, and they see what I've actually done to the bike, I get respect. So it's fun, It's a lot of fun. I'm going to keep coming back every year I can. All right, well, stay cool.

HIRSCH: Yeah, you too.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BORN TO BE WILD")

SIMON: That audio postcard came from Zach Hirsch of North Country Public Radio. He attended the 32nd annual Americade Rally held every year in Lake George, New York. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.