KEXP Presents: Young Fathers

KEXP hosts hundreds of in-studio sessions a year, but it's rare when our entire staff is blown away the way we were over the soulful Scottish trio Young Fathers. DJ Larry Rose, a longtime fan who conducted the interview, said the energy in the room when those three childhood friends combined their voices was intense: a mix of guttural yelps, sharply recited verses and powerfully soaring vocals. Our video team couldn't stop raving about Young Fathers' passionate, energetic performance.

The trio's touring drummer had thrashed his cymbal so thoroughly, it was barely attached to the stand anymore. Even DJ Cheryl Waters was brought to awestruck expletives by the end of Young Fathers' set. We're thrilled to share this performance of "Get Up," from a session that had KEXP staffers talking for days.

Watch the entire set at KEXP's YouTube Channel.

Copyright 2021 KEXP. To see more, visit .