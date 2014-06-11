The Dirty Dozen Brass Band On Mountain Stage

The Dirty Dozen Brass Band appears on Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of West Virginia University in Morgantown.

Widely credited with revitalizing the sound of New Orleans jazz, the group blew down musical barriers by combining its love of traditional sounds with funk and bebop. Having recently celebrated its 35th anniversary together, the band has the rare distinction among jazz ensembles of having shared the stage with The Grateful Dead, Elvis Costello, Miles Davis, 2 Live Crew and Black Crowes.

The Dirty Dozen Brass Band's seventh Mountain Stage appearance features the blend of wild, energetic sounds for which the group is known, bringing together R&B, jazz, funk, Afro-Latino, Caribbean and roadhouse rock. This set closes with the nine-minute crowd favorite "Lil Liza," which was not heard during the radio broadcast.

Set List

"Unclean Waters"

"Tomorrow"

"Do It Fluid"

"Lil Liza"

