© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Latin Roots: Music Of The World Cup

XPN
Published June 12, 2014 at 1:42 PM CDT
The 2014 FIFA World Cup runs from June 12 to July 13.
The 2014 FIFA World Cup runs from June 12 to July 13.

The World Cup begins Thursday in Brazil amid controversy concerning FIFA (soccer's governing body) and Brazil's preparations for the month-long event. The music of the World Cup has also been contentious, and on this episode of Latin Roots from World Cafe, Billboard's Judy Cantor-Navas explains the difference between the official "theme song" and the official "anthem."

We'll hear both pieces of music and discuss how the largely Portuguese-speaking Brazilian population feels about official music that's not in its language.

For even more music from the World Cup, listen to the Spotify playlist curated by Cantor-Navas.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.

Arts & Culture