KEXP Presents: Liars

' dark, atmospheric studio session cast a captivating spell over us. Wrapped in a colorful skein of yarn, inspired by the cover for its new album Mess, the long-running L.A. electro-punk band spun an intoxicating mix of dark dance-pop.

The colored string is not unintentional: The band's members are former art students who take their visuals seriously. Frontman Angus Andrew explained to DJ Troy Nelson, "We started to realize, even though it looks like a mess of string from the gutter of Sunset Boulevard — is that a mess, or something that's particular?" Watch as the band brings the brooding "Mess on a Mission" to the KEXP studio.

