Sean Rowe, 'Madman'

Despite its name, "Madman" has more bounce to it than much of Rowe's earlier work. But it implies you'd have to be nuts to choose a life on the road.

"It's like I'm some kind of a bearded salesman," Rowe says. "But instead of vacuum cleaners I'm selling all these feelings that come with the songs. It's a really intense experience for listeners to have me there in their homes playing. They're not used to having a stranger show up, play music, drink their beer and eat their food. But I think that's how we're supposed to be. It only feels strange because we've made it that way."

"Madman" is the title cut to Rowe's just-announced album, due out September 9 on Anti-.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.