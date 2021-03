Since the founding of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1830, only men have been allowed to be ordained as priests. As Dan Bammes of KUER reports, a chorus of women has been asking church leaders to reconsider that policy. One Mormon feminist, in particular, has just been expelled from the church for her activism.

Copyright 2021 KUER 90.1. To see more, visit KUER 90.1.