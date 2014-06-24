The Felice Brothers On World Cafe

Today we'll hear a live set from The Felice Brothers, recorded on stage at World Cafe Live in Philadelphia. James Felice, who leads the band with his brother Ian, also talks with World Cafe's Michaela Majoun.

The Felices began crafting their hard-to-define, folk-influenced music in the Catskill Mountains of New York, where they often performed at family gatherings. They eventually headed to the city to play in the New York subway; soon, The Felice Brothers had gigs at festivals across the country. The band's ramshackle mix of folk, R&B and Americana storytelling has continued to evolve over the years.

The Felice Brothers' fifth album, Favorite Waitress, came out earlier this month.

