© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Cold Beat, 'UV'

By Robin Hilton
Published June 25, 2014 at 9:03 AM CDT

San Francisco's frenetic rock group Cold Beat pummels the senses in this strobe-lit new video for the song "UV." Directed by frontwoman Hannah Lew, the candles, chains and band members flicker behind a throbbing, multi-colored strobe light as drummer Bianca Sparta, deadpan behind a pair of sunglasses, slingshots the band through a three-minute burst of post-punk fury.

"UV" appears on Cold Beat's upcoming debut, Over Me, due out July 8 on Lew's Crime On The Moon label.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Culture
Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
See stories by Robin Hilton