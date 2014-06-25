Cold Beat, 'UV'

San Francisco's frenetic rock group Cold Beat pummels the senses in this strobe-lit new video for the song "UV." Directed by frontwoman Hannah Lew, the candles, chains and band members flicker behind a throbbing, multi-colored strobe light as drummer Bianca Sparta, deadpan behind a pair of sunglasses, slingshots the band through a three-minute burst of post-punk fury.

"UV" appears on Cold Beat's upcoming debut, Over Me, due out July 8 on Lew's Crime On The Moon label.

