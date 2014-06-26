KCRW Presents: Dean Wareham

Dean Wareham is one of independent music's most consistent ambassadors, from his early days as a member of Galaxie 500 through Luna and on to his newly formed solo career. Sprinkle in forays into film composition, writing and even acting, and it's clear that the New Zealand native never lacks inspiration. Now, he's settled in Los Angeles, where we get to watch his new chapter unfold up close. Watch Dean Wareham perform "The Dancer Disappears" live on KCRW.

