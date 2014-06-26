© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

KCRW Presents: Dean Wareham

KCRW | By Jason Bentley, KCRW Music Director
Published June 26, 2014 at 8:03 AM CDT

Dean Wareham is one of independent music's most consistent ambassadors, from his early days as a member of Galaxie 500 through Luna and on to his newly formed solo career. Sprinkle in forays into film composition, writing and even acting, and it's clear that the New Zealand native never lacks inspiration. Now, he's settled in Los Angeles, where we get to watch his new chapter unfold up close. Watch Dean Wareham perform "The Dancer Disappears" live on KCRW.

Find the rest of Dean Wareham's Morning Becomes Eclectic set at (the new) KCRW.com.

Arts & Culture
Jason Bentley, KCRW Music Director