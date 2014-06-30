KEXP Presents: Hurray For The Riff Raff

The dark Americana band is led by Alynda Lee Segarra, a young, Bronx-raised Puerto Rican who developed her musical voice by riding the rails as a teenage punk before settling down in New Orleans. (The Crescent City serves as inspiration for the band's sixth and most recent album, Small Town Heroes.)

With inspirations that range from Woody Guthrie to Bikini Kill, Segarra brings real worldliness to these songs; it shouldn't be long before everybody knows her name. Watch Hurray for the Riff Raff perform the somber "Everybody Knows" in the KEXP studios.

Copyright 2021 KEXP. To see more, visit .