KCRW Presents: Quantic

Will Holland, better known by his DJ and producer name Quantic, has mastered the art of global citizenship. The U.K. native, one-time Colombian and current New Yorker blends traditional cumbia rhythms with contemporary electronic beats, introducing new sounds to new audiences.

At an intimate gathering at Sonos Studio in Hollywood, Quantic recently performed songs from his most recent album, Magnetica -- including the song heard here, "Duvido."

