Arts & Culture

KCRW Presents: Quantic

KCRW | By Jason Bentley, KCRW Music Director
Published July 16, 2014 at 1:42 PM CDT

Will Holland, better known by his DJ and producer name Quantic, has mastered the art of global citizenship. The U.K. native, one-time Colombian and current New Yorker blends traditional cumbia rhythms with contemporary electronic beats, introducing new sounds to new audiences.

At an intimate gathering at Sonos Studio in Hollywood, Quantic recently performed songs from his most recent album, Magnetica -- including the song heard here, "Duvido."

Jason Bentley, KCRW Music Director