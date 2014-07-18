Carmen Lundy On Piano Jazz

Carmen Lundy's contralto voice perfectly conveys the soul and depth of her compositions. She joined Piano Jazz host Marian McPartland in 1999 to perform Mary Lou's Mass by Mary Lou Williams at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.

In this Piano Jazz session from 2000, Lundy teams with McPartland again, along with her brother, bassist Curtis Lundy. Together, they give listeners "I Didn't Know What Time It Was" and Lundy's own piece, "Quiet Times."

Originally broadcast in the fall of 2000.

