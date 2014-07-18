© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Not My Job: French Laundry Chef Thomas Keller Gets Quizzed On Actual Laundry

Published July 18, 2014 at 7:34 PM CDT
Chef Thomas Keller checks out preparations in the kitchen of his New York restaurant, Per Se, in the Time Warner Center, in February 2004.

Twenty years ago, chef Thomas Keller bought a little restaurant in Napa Valley called The French Laundry and transformed it into one of the finest restaurants in the country. He's inspired countless other chefs, consulted on the film Ratatouille, opened other award-winning restaurants, and convinced people to pay $100 for a corn pudding appetizer.

We've invited Keller to play a game called "Light starch, on hangers please, and I'll need it Wednesday." Keller has done pretty well running a business called The French Laundry, but how many clothes has he cleaned? We'll ask him three questions about actual laundry.

