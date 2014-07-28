Allah-Las, 'No Werewolf'

At first glance, there's not much to the new video for the song "No Werewolf," from the Los Angeles garage rock band Allah-Las. But the longer you watch, the more mesmerizing it becomes.

The video opens with a simple spinning wheel in stark black and white. A hand appears, and as the wheel continues to whirl, beautiful shapes and lines appear, bloom and grow, then give way to new figures, at times resembling a vinyl record. It's all the work of Russian sculptor Mikhail Sadovnikov, an artist who makes what he calls the "dance on the circle" with a potter's wheel and clay.

"No Werewolf" is a cover of a 1960 song by the band The Frantics. The surf-rock instrumental is the B-side to The Allah-Las' "501-415." It also appears as a bonus track on the digital and CD versions of The Allah-Las' upcoming sophomore full-length, Worship The Sun, out Sept. 16.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.